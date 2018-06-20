The latest edition of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants was announced on Tuesday night in Spain – with little change at the highest end of the list as the top four shuffled places.

Coming in at the top of the list, which was announced at the Euskalduna Palace in the city of Bilbao, was Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy, which was in second place in 2017. It was No. 1 in 2016.

The surprise drop was last year’s winner, Eleven Madison Park in New York, which came in at No. 4. El Celler de Can Roca in Girona, Spain, rose one place to No. 2, while Mirazur in Menton, France, dropped from third place to fourth.

The results were disappointing for Hong Kong, with no restaurants in the top 50. Amber at the Landmark Mandarin, last year’s No. 27, dropped sharply onto the 51-100 list, coming in at No. 56.

Amber culinary director, Richard Ekkebus, said, “We are working hard to define what Amber will look, feel and taste like in the coming 10 years and to fall back, reassess and move forward with an incredible experience of what has worked and what has not, to relaunch us back into the top 50.

“Hong Kong is one of the world’s most exciting food cities and deserves multiple positions on the list. To be in the top 50 has always been our aim and we succeeded for the past eight years. Being part of the top 100 is still a stellar achievement and something we are extremely proud of.”

The only restaurant from China and Hong Kong was chef Paul Pairet’s Ultraviolet, which climbed from No. 41 to No. 24. Gaggan in Bangkok, which topped sister list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants for four years in a row, came in at No. 5.

In a press conference after the event, Massimo Bottura, chef of the Michelin three-star Osteria Francescana, took the opportunity to push his attempts at alleviating world hunger; during the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, he and a team of other famous chefs took what would have been wasted ingredients into nutritious, delicious meals that fed the city’s homeless.

He also started the non-profit Food for Soul with top chefs such as Daniel Humm of three-star Eleven Madison Park in New York, and Alain Ducasse of Alain Ducasse Plaza Athenee in Paris and Le Louis XV in Monaco, both with three stars. Food for Soul has community kitchens in cities that include Milan, Rio and London, feeding the homeless in dignified settings.

“The next generation of young chefs is looking at us so we need to set a good example,” he said. “We have to lead them, to teach them that we need to reduce waste.”

Other awards announced last night include World’s Best Pastry Chef, Cedric Grolet; SingleThread in Healdsburg, California as the One to Watch; Clare Smyth of Core by Clare Smyth in London as World’s Best Female Chef; and Gaston Acuria of Astrid y Gaston in Lima, Peru, for Lifetime Achievement Award.

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2018

No. 1 Osteria Francescana, Modena, Italy

No. 2 El Celler de Can Roca, Girona, Spain

No. 3 Mirazur, Menton, France

No. 4 Eleven Madison Park, New York, USA

No. 5 Gaggan, Bangkok, Thailand

No. 6 Central, Lima, Peru

No. 7 Maido, Lima, Peru

No. 8 Arpège, Paris, France

No. 9 Mugaritz, San Sebastian, Spain

No. 10 Asador Etxebarri, Axpe, Spain

No. 11 Quintonil, Mexico City, Mexico

No. 12 Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Pocantico Hills, USA

No. 13 Pujol, Mexico City, Mexico

No. 14 Steirereck, Vienna, Austria

No. 15 White Rabbit, Moscow, Russia

No. 16 Piazza Duomo, Alba, Italy

No. 17 Den, Tokyo, Japan

No. 18 Disfrutar, Barcelona, Spain

No. 19 Geranium, Copenhagen, Denmark

No. 20 Attica, Melbourne, Australia

No. 21 Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée, Paris, France

No. 22 Narisawa, Tokyo, Japan

No. 23 Le Calandre, Rubano, Italy

No. 24 Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet, Shanghai, China

No. 25 Cosme, New York, USA

No. 26 Le Bernardin, New York, USA

No. 27 Boragó, Santiago, Chile

No. 28 Odette, Singapore, Singapore

No. 29 Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen, Paris, France

No. 30 D.O.M., São Paulo, Brazil

No. 31 Arzak, San Sebastian, Spain

No. 32 Tickets, Barcelona, Spain

No. 33 The Clove Club, London, England

No. 34 Alinea, Chicago, USA

No. 35 Maaemo, Oslo, Norway

No. 36 Reale, Castel Di Sangro, Italy

No. 37 Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin, Germany

No. 38 Lyle's, London, UK

No. 39 Astrid y Gastón, Lima, Peru

No. 40 Septime, Paris, France

No. 41 Nihonryori RyuGin, Tokyo, Japan

No. 42 The Ledbury, London, UK

No. 43 Azurmendi, Larrabetzu, Spain

No. 44 Mikla, Istanbul, Turkey

No. 45 Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, London, UK

No. 46 Saison, San Francisco, USA

No. 47 Schloss Schauenstein, Fürstenau, Switzerland

No. 48 Hiša Franko, Kobarid, Slovenia

No. 49 Nahm, Bangkok, Thailand

No. 50 The Test Kitchen, Cape Town, South Africa