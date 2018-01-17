By Hilary Brueck

The results of President Donald Trump’s first presidential physical are in. And his doctor says they’re conclusive: Trump is a “very sharp” and “articulate” guy.

Presidential physician Ronny Jackson (appointed by then-President Obama in 2013) said that he wasn’t planning on giving the new commander-in-chief any cognitive tests. But he says Trump, who earlier this month declared he’s a “stable genius” on Twitter, requested a test.

Jackson gave him the Montreal Cognitive Assessment. It’s a quick, 10 minute quiz, administered by a doctor, that requires patients to perform simple tasks like draw a clock, identify some pictures of animals, and repeat words and phrases correctly.

It’s good at measuring age-related cognitive decline early and precisely. But for those of us who aren’t suffering age-related memory problems, it’s a fairly straightforward assessment that shouldn’t be tough to pass.

Give it a try:

