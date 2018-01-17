LifestyleHealth
image

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Take the 10-minute mental test Trump’s doctor said he scored 100 per cent on

The Montreal Cognitive Assessment, is a standard, globally recognised screening for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s

PUBLISHED : Wednesday, 17 January, 2018, 12:07pm
UPDATED : Wednesday, 17 January, 2018, 12:10pm

Comments:  

Business Insider
Business Insider

Share

Related topics

Donald Trump United States Health and wellness

More on this story

Related Articles

By Hilary Brueck

The results of President Donald Trump’s first presidential physical are in. And his doctor says they’re conclusive: Trump is a “very sharp” and “articulate” guy.

Presidential physician Ronny Jackson (appointed by then-President Obama in 2013) said that he wasn’t planning on giving the new commander-in-chief any cognitive tests. But he says Trump, who earlier this month declared he’s a “stable genius” on Twitter, requested a test.

Jackson gave him the Montreal Cognitive Assessment. It’s a quick, 10 minute quiz, administered by a doctor, that requires patients to perform simple tasks like draw a clock, identify some pictures of animals, and repeat words and phrases correctly.

It’s good at measuring age-related cognitive decline early and precisely. But for those of us who aren’t suffering age-related memory problems, it’s a fairly straightforward assessment that shouldn’t be tough to pass.

Give it a try:

See Also:
Doctor said he chose not to perform a key measure of Trump’s physical fitness
Trump got a perfect score on a screening test for dementia and Alzheimer’s
A strange diet is designed to slow ageing by mimicking fasting

Read the original article at Business Insider

 

Most Popular

 
 
 

You may also like