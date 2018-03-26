Art Basel Hong Kong 2018 offers 12 ambitious installations in its Encounter sector, and over 20 panel talks in its popular Conversations section

Expert discussions can often tell art lovers a lot more about a show’s exhibits. This year’s Art Basel is packed with expertise, with 12 ambitious projects in its Encounter area, and over 20 panel talks in its popular Conversations section.

Curated by Alexie Glass-Kantor, Encounters lines large sculptures and installations by top international artists from 11 different countries and territories along the four boulevards of two floors of Wan Chai’s Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).

All of Art Basel is a stage in Ulla von Brandenburg’s 7 Curtains, an installation involving a sequence of seven monumental stage curtains. Erwin Wurm’s interactive One Minute Sculptures invites audiences to examine the art-making process.

Subodh Gupta of India’s Start. Stop has received international attention for a large work that links a sushi-restaurant conveyor belt to an Indian lunch-box context. Meanwhile, Chou Yu-cheng’s performance art piece blurs public and private space, the politics of hygiene, technology and labour.

Japanese artist Shinji Ohmaki makes an illusion of air as form in Liminal Air Space-Time, and dissolves a once-solid object it into a kinetic sculpture. His compatriot, Toshikatsu Endo, displays Void – Wooden Boat, Hong Kong, an 11-metre boat carved from a single timber soaked in tar.

Chilean artist Ivan Navarro debuts Compression, in which he turns the Earth’s surface into a giant cube, and asks whether globalisation delivers a level playing field for everyone.

Art Basel’s Conversations section is a more diverse forum for the discussion of key issues in the international contemporary art scene. Its panels include artists, gallerists, curators, critics and other cultural players who can offer visitors new levels of appreciation of virtually every aspect of art.

Programmed by Stephanie Bailey, Conversations starts on March 28 with the highly anticipated discussion, “The State of the Market: A Review” with Clare McAndrews, the founder of Arts Economics in Dublin. Newcomers to the art world might enjoy “The Evolving Collector: Collecting as a Beginning”, a group debate later that afternoon featuring respected collectors and gallery owners. The day’s most provocative discussion could be “Nobody Ever Asked Me: Bai Ling and Sophia Al-Maria”, featuring the star of the London artist’s film, Mirror Cookie.

Other talks include contemporary Chinese artists from Hong Kong, Taipei and mainland China debating “How Contemporary is Ink? : The Weight of Tradition”. The administrative economics of art is also examined in the discussions entitled “Working Models: Developing Gallery Structures”; “Curating in Context: Making Exhibitions Work”, and “Automated Landscapes: Architectures of Work without Workers”.

Meanwhile, “Feminist Aesthetics?: Movements and Manifestations” negotiates the gender politics of art, and “Chin(A)frica: An Interface” highlights the growing continental exchange between the developing nations.

Questions about journalistic existentialism are expected to be raised in “Art Criticism and Critical Writing: Where to Now?”, while discussions such as “Video Art: Social Content in the Age of Digital Distribution” and “The Singularity: Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence” highlight the use of technology in art.

The Art Basel Conversations panels start each day at 11am in the Auditorium on Level 1, Room N101B, HKCEC. Talks are open to the public and free of charge. Simultaneous translation is available in Mandarin, Cantonese and English.

