By Jessica Lin

Japan has its eyes set on bidding for the rights to construct the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR), Japan’s ambassador to Malaysia said in a recent interview with national news agency Bernama.

Mr Makio Miyagawa was quoted by Bernama as saying that Japan would offer “best-suited technologies to Malaysians and Singaporeans as well as full-fledged training for the officials, operators and engineers of both countries so that they can start the operations by themselves from day one”.

Japan is known for its technological expertise in inventing and running the world-famous Shinkansen bullet train system.

“Japan would also like to offer the most comprehensive financial package which would certainly help the two nations to reduce as much of their financial burden as possible in introducing this system,” Mr Miyagawa was quoted as saying.

China and South Korea had previously also expressed interest in bidding for the project.

The HSR will allow travellers to go from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore in just 90 minutes, and is expected to have trains departing every 30 minutes.

Slated to be ready by the end of 2026, it will run between KL’s Bandar Malaysia and Singapore’s Jurong East.

Read the original article at Business Insider