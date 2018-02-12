Kei Saito, a member of the Japanese short-track speedskating team at the Pyeongchang Olympics, has failed a drug test, multiple sources told Kyodo News late Monday.

Saito, 21, a reserve on the Japanese men’s 5,000-meter relay team, failed an out-of-competition test in the lead-up to the games, the sources said.

Saito, a human biology student, participated in the Winter Youth Olympic Games in 2012, when he placed fifth in the 500m, fourth in 1,000m and seventh in Relay X.

He ranks 60th in the World Cup for the 2017/18 season, and his best performance this season put him in sixth place in the 5,000m relay in Seoul.

According to the official PyeongChang 2018 site, Saito was persuaded to take up speed-skating by his siblings, who have both taken part in the sport.

“His sister Hitomi has competed in short track and was part of the Japan team that finished eighth in the 3000m relay at the 2014 World Championships in Montreal, QC, Canada,” the site said.

“His brother Yu has also competed in the sport at an elite level.”