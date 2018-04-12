Admiral Phil Davidson is set to become the new head of United States Pacific Command, having been nominated by Defence Secretary Jim Mattis and confirmed by US President Donald Trump.

The admiral’s new role was announced by the US Department of Defence on Wednesday, and sees him taking over from Admiral Harry Harris, who was last week nominated to become the US ambassador to Australia.

Davidson will be responsible for overseeing a fractious time for the Asia region, with tensions still high over North Korea despite the promise of upcoming talks with the US, and China continuing to baulk at America’s freedom of navigation runs through the South China Sea.

Those runs - which saw US warships sailing close to islands claimed by China in an ostensible effort to reaffirm the waters as being international, not part of Chinese territory, have caused concern in the region.

Whether Davidson will continue the practice remains to be seen - but they have been a recurring tool for US action in the region for years.

It is also not yet known whether Davidson will share what ﻿Defense News characterised as Harris’s reputation for aggression in the region, which saw him sending multiple aircraft carriers to the Korean peninsula as nuclear fears grew in the region.

Davidson is currently serving as commander of US Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk, Virginia.