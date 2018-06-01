North and South Korea pushed on with reconciliation efforts on Friday, agreeing to military talks as the world anxiously waited for a letter from Kim Jong-un to be hand-delivered to US President Donald Trump in Washington.

At the border village of Panmunjom, senior officials from the rival nations agreed to hold military and Red Cross talks later this month on reducing tensions and resuming reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean war.

They also agreed to soon establish a liaison office at the North Korean border town of Kaesong and hold sports talks on fielding combined teams in some sports at the Asian Games in August.

The high-level meeting between the Koreas followed talks in New York between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and senior North Korean envoy Kim Yong-chol, who then left to deliver a letter from the North’s leader to Trump at the White House.

In Washington, Trump had said he was “looking forward” to reading the letter.

Pompeo said talks with Kim Yong-chol had made “real progress” towards holding the planned June 12 summit between Trump and Kim in Singapore – a meeting the US hopes will lead to the “complete, verifiable and irreversible” end to North Korea’s nuclear programme.

And while Kim Jong-un, during a meeting with Russia’s foreign minister in Pyongyang on Thursday, said the North’s will for denuclearisation is “unchanged and consistent and fixed”, it is still unclear if his vision fits with Washington’s strict demands.

North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme has made significant advances in recent years and poses a threat to the United States. Trump’s main goal in any talks is to eliminate that threat.

Kim has rejected previous US calls for North Korea’s unilateral nuclear disarmament and argued instead for a “phased” approach to denuclearisation of the entire Korean peninsula. That in the past has also meant removal of the US nuclear umbrella protecting South Korea and Japan.

But after two meetings with Kim Jong-un and three with Kim Yong-chol, Pompeo said he believes the North is at least ready to consider addressing US demands for denuclearisation.

“I believe they are contemplating a path forward. They can make a strategic shift. One that their country has not been prepared to make before. This will obviously be their decision,” he said.

“It will take bold leadership from Chairman Kim Jong-un if we were able to seize this once in a lifetime opportunity to change the course for the world.

“President Trump and I believe Chairman Kim is the kind of leader who can make those kind of decisions, and in the coming weeks and months, we will have the opportunity to test whether or not this is the case.”

But even with a sense of optimism in the air, and as Kim Yong-chol travelled to Washington to deliver the letter, Pompeo warned the message in it may not resolve all the issues standing in the way of the June 12 summit.

“This is a difficult, difficult challenge. Make no mistake about it. There remains a great deal of work to do,” he said.

The North Korean visit to the White House on Friday will be the first since 2000, when president at the time, Bill Clinton met senior figure Jo Myong-rok in an unsuccessful attempt to win the reclusive nation’s nuclear disarmament.

They met for 45 minutes and Jo brought Clinton a letter from Kim Jong-il, the late father of North Korea’s current leader.

To make his trip this week, Kim Yong-chol needed special permission for travel to the United States because he had been blacklisted.

South Korea has accused him of masterminding deadly attacks on a South Korean warship and an island in 2010, and US intelligence linked him to a cyberattack on Sony Pictures in 2014.

Reporting by Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters