A primary school student’s long-shot attempt at getting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s attention has paid off.

Posting to Facebook, Ardern revealed she received a letter from a young student who was part of a “How connected is New Zealand” experiment.

“Going through a few letters and I love how many of these there are!” Ardern wrote.

“They’re part of a project in schools to see whether a message from a student can reach any person they pick. The trick is it can only reach that person by being passed on to no more than five other people who all have to know each other.”

Ardern politely failed to note her name was slightly misspelt as “Jacinta”.

The project, available nationwide is called “Exploring Kiwi Curiosity”, which asks students to pick a well-known New Zealander and attempt to get the letter to them.

The trick is that the letters cannot be posted, instead, they must be hand-delivered to someone they know who will then pass it onto someone else.

Ardern said it’s incredible to see how tight-knit New Zealand is

“I am yet to see one that has taken that many degrees of separation before it’s found me!”

Wairaki school has also taken on the project with their Room 8 class reaching out to many stars.

On the school’s website, one student wrote: “I chose Bill English and I’m taking my letter to Wellington on Friday and I’ll give it someone there.”

So far V8 supercar driver Scott McLaughlin, All Blacks Sam Cane and Nehe Milner-Skudder and Black Cap Kane Williamson have had letters attempted to be sent to them.

