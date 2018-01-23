New Zealand PM’s baby news sparks #knitforJacinda movement

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s baby news has led to the birth of an online social movement.

#knitforJacinda brings together Kiwis who, inspired by Ardern’s baby news, have come together to knit clothes for those in need.

It all started when Kiwi expat Heather McCracken decided to knit a present for the Prime Minister.

So I woke up this morning feeling like 'I want to knit for Jacinda's pēpi WHO'S WITH ME'







But then I thought her baby will prob get loads of lovely things, and many other bubs are in need of warm clothes and hats and booties to go home from hospital. — Heather McCracken (@HeatherKMcC) January 19, 2018

And so a movement was born as others joined in and decided they too would knit something for New Zealand’s First Baby.

A baby hat, with a tiny turban tie. Made with love for our babies, and Waikiwi wool: merino, possum and alpaca. More to be made, and donated to Waitakere Hospital. #KnitForJacinda @jacindaardern pic.twitter.com/gM2y7q1gii — Deborah Russell MP (@BeeFaerie) January 22, 2018

Because the PM’s baby will no doubt have enough to keep him or her warm, the gifts to Ardern’s baby are merely symbolic as the actual knitted items are being donated to those who need them, including babies in the children’s ward at Middlemore Hospital and Waitakere Hospital.

Also I finished my first hat #knitforjacinda pic.twitter.com/Te9ZiABFNI — Heather McCracken (@HeatherKMcC) January 23, 2018

“Every little bit of knitting to do with a baby we love to get”, the co-ordinator of the Middlemore Foundation’s wool programme Diane McEntee told Radio New Zealand.

“A baby’s a blessing after all, isn’t it? … Anything anybody can do for our programme in the name of Jacinda’s baby is marvellous.”

