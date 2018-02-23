Australia’s deputy prime minister Joyce to quit amid affair scandal

Australia’s scandal-hit deputy leader Barnaby Joyce announced Friday he was quitting and moving to the backbench amid claims of sexual harassment and controversy over an affair with a now-pregnant former aide.

Joyce, whose National Party rules alongside Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s Liberals, said he would officially step down on Monday.

“I will say on Monday morning at the party room [meeting], I will step down as the leader of the National Party and deputy leader of Australia,” he said at a press conference.

The announcement came amid a very public falling out with Turnbull, who is in the United States for meetings with President Donald Trump and who declined to leave him in charge while he is out of the country.

Joyce, a practising Catholic, campaigned on family values and is the father of four children but has left his marriage of 24 years and is expecting a child with his former media secretary.

His decision came after a new allegation of sexual harassment was made by an unidentified individual.

National Party federal director Ben Hindmarsh confirmed earlier on Friday the party had received the sexual harassment allegation but declined to give any details.

A spokesman said Joyce had been made aware of the claims indirectly and believed they were “spurious and defamatory”.

The National Party is now faced with nominating a new leader, who will become deputy prime minister under the terms of the coalition agreement with Turnbull’s Liberal Party.

Two-thirds of Australian voters had wanted Joyce to resign, The Australian newspaper’s Newspoll showed earlier this week and discontent had been growing within his rural-focused party, with at least one senior member calling for his resignation.

Reuters and Agence France-Presse