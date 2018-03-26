By Jonathan Loh

A Malaysian man has been arrested by Australian border authorities after allegedly attempting to enter the country with a stash of over 900 images and videos of child porn.

The 27-year-old had flown into the country from Kuala Lumpur and was arrested at Melbourne International Airport on March 22, said a statement from the Australian Border Force (ABF).

He was apprehended after ABF officers searched the man’s belongings and reportedly found hundreds of child exploitation material on his laptop and mobile phone.

“The man was charged with Importing Tier 2 goods, namely Child Exploitation Material, contrary to Section 233BAB(5) of the Customs Act 1901,” said the ABF in a statement on March 25.

He was also brought to Melbourne’s Magistrate’s Court the following day where he will remain in remand until June 29.

“Children are harmed by those who manufacture this abhorrent material, and people who consume child exploitation material provide the market that fuels this vile trade,” said ABF commander investigations Mark Antill.

“Through the use of intelligence and targeting techniques our trained officers actively look for people bringing child exploitation material into Australia.”

The man could face a maximum penalty of RM542,772 (US$139,009), 10 years imprisonment, or both for the individual importing or exporting of child exploitation material.

