Stolen New Zealand alpaca leaves blind brother without guide

By Ryan Dunlop

Bambi the blind alpaca is hoping brother Charisma, who was stolen, will be found alive and wool.

Police are appealing to the public to help locate Charisma, a stolen alpaca, which was taken from a Dairy Flat property, north of Auckland, under the cover of darkness on March 12.

“The theft is particularly sad as his blind alpaca brother relies on him to move around the paddock and is unable to move around with his paddock-mate missing,” North Shore, Rodney and West Auckland Police posted on their Facebook page.

Belinda Donaldson questioned “what sort of low lifes would steal a gorgeous family pet like this”.

“I hope they have the decency and respect to give him back. So sad for his blind companion ...”

While Gail Waring Moore Waring said “someone must know where this animal is - hope he’s found very soon. So sad for his blind brother who must be very distressed and missing him”.

Read the original article at The New Zealand Herald