New Zealand’s Auckland Airport says it’s found the passenger involved in a security breach.

Police and Aviation Security have located the woman with the weapon of concern.

The international terminal had been put on hold but was now back up and running, with a backlog of people going through security.

The passenger went through international screening and the X-ray machine identified they had a knife “on their person”, Newshub reported earlier.

The person continued through into the terminal, setting in motion a security emergency.

Images of long queues emerged on social media and Auckland Airport said it would restart screening, but said it would take some time to clear the backlog.

Aviation Security have advised there has been a security breach but have now located the passenger involved. They are now going to restart screening but it will take some time to clear the backlog - we appreciate your patience. — Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) April 24, 2018

Several members of the public tweeted about the security shut-down, with one saying that “Kiwi travellers are very relaxed in the face of massive delays”.

At least four flights have been affected.

Air New Zealand and Virgin Australia flights to Christchurch and Gisborne have been delayed as well as flights to the Bay of Islands with the same two carriers.

Something odd happening at Auckland airport. No one being let through security. No details shared. pic.twitter.com/2U55r89vHk — Calin Florek (@CalinFlorek) April 24, 2018

Kiwi travellers very relaxed in the face of massive delays after a security breach Auckland Airport. “Someone’s pole vaulted the x-ray” @AKL_Airport pic.twitter.com/7LycsHqNdg — James Kenyon (@JKenyonMusic) April 24, 2018

Read the original article at The New Zealand Herald