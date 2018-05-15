By Emma Russell

An international mental health conference has outraged New Zealand psychiatrists due to a “bad taste” venue choice, with some boycotting the annual get-together with colleagues from across the Tasman and beyond.

Every year the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists (RANZCP) hosts the conference for researchers across Asia and Pacific - this year it’s being held at Auckland’s Sky City Casino, billed as offering “a comprehensive scientific programme that will feature a full range of topics spanning the breadth of contemporary psychiatric practice and research”.

“We don’t think our mental health industry should be associated with gambling,” New Zealand Faculty of Addiction Psychiatry chair Sam McBride said.

Determined to voice a concern he says has rippled repercussions, McBride spoke at the five-day conference this morning.

He said the setting had caused quite a lot of concern within the faculty and other health professionals invited to the conference.

“We feel discomfort partnering with an industry that causes addiction, knowing all too well the problems gambling poses on mental health disorders.”

The Ministry of Health released a report in 2012 that showed one in 40 New Zealanders have been affected by someone’s gambling.

The report said harm from problem gambling can include poor parenting, family violence, other crime, and suicide.

The behaviour of each severe problem gambler is likely to affect between seven and 17 other people.

University of Otago professor psychiatry and addiction medicine, Doug Sellman, refused to attend by principle.

Sellman said it sent the wrong message that the college doesn’t care about mental health “when I know it does”.

“To be associated with an aspect of society that presents so much harm feels very wrong.”

McBride said he raised his concern with the college and they expressed some discomfort but made the argument the conference centre was separate from the casino.

“But everyone knows how closely linked it is, there’s only a glass wall between the rooms.”

A RANZCP spokeswoman said the college had no option but to host the conference there.

“There was nowhere else that was big enough to accommodate us but we do understand the concern.”

Read the original article at The New Zealand Herald