Cleaning crews uncovered a mummified body either under a rug or rolled up in one in the back of a house in Australia, according to neighbours and police.

“The occupant of the home died close to a year ago and the owners organised for the property to be cleaned this week,” police said Thursday in the statement.

Neighbours described Bruce Roberts, the man who lived in the house, as a “recluse” and a “hoarder,” according to the Australian Broadcasting Corp. He was discovered dead last year in the house located in Greenwich, a suburb of Sydney’s Lower North Shore.

Police responded to the scene Tuesday and opened an investigation to determine who the person was and how he or she died. They have not confirmed the identity of the body, and say the death is being “treated as suspicious”.

Though it’s unclear how long the body had been decomposing in the home, police said in a statement that it had been there for “a considerable time.”

It’s also unclear whether the quiet man who lived in the home - which was still surrounded by piles of old tyres, wood and cardboard - had anything to do with the person’s death.

One neighbour said Roberts came across as “childlike”.

“He was [in his] late 50s or 60s, had the same brown jacket on, he was childlike in a way, he just had no expressions, nothing,” the neighbour, who was not named, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“You’d say hello and he’d just mutter ‘hello’ or just not notice. He lived in this tiny little house on the corner, it’s completely overgrown and you can see rubbish in the garden.”

Robert and Gayle Meagher, who said that they lived next door to the man for decades, told the news organisation that his parents owned the home and that he had lived there for 40 or 50 years.

“When he died, I was really upset and I was worried that we were next door and what could we have done, but the home was not a very healthy environment, so there was nothing we could have done,” Gayle Meagher said.

She told 9 News Australia that she was saddened this week when crews discovered a second body inside the trash-filled home.

“The workmen who had been clearing the home said that they had found a body under a rug in the back room,” she said, adding that she and her husband were “shaken” by the news. “It was very creepy.”

“It’s very sad, especially when you don’t know how it happened,” she told the station.

In a similar case this year in Wales, authorities were excavating a hoarder’s home and discovered a woman who lived there buried under piles of papers, and rushed her to a nearby hospital. The woman’s mother, who had also lived there, was later found dead.

In Sydney, police said they are awaiting results from a postmortem examination to help determine the circumstances of death of the newly found remains.