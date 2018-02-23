The Trump administration on Friday imposed sanctions on more than 50 vessels, shipping companies and trade businesses - many Chinese - in its latest bid to pressure North Korea over its nuclear programme.

“Today I am announcing that we are launching the largest-ever set of new sanctions on the North Korean regime,” Trump told the Conservative Political Action Conference, according to excerpts of a speech released by the White House.

He said the treasury department “will soon be taking action to further cut off sources of revenue and fuel that North Korea uses to fund its nuclear program and sustain its military”.

Are these Chinese and North Korean ships breaching UN sanctions?

While the number of companies from North Korea and other nations was high, the economic impact was likely to be less than previous measures that have targeted much larger financial and business networks in China and Russia that deal with the North.

The United Nations Security Council has imposed three sets of sanctions on North Korea in the past year to deprive it of revenue and resources for its nuclear and ballistic missile development. Those weapons pose an emerging threat to the US mainland.

The US is particularly concerned about exports of North Korean coal that are prohibited by the UN sanctions and ship-to-ship transfers of imported oil and petroleum products.

The Treasury Department said it was barring US business transactions with nine international shipping companies from China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Panama, and nine of their vessels.

It also blacklisted 16 North Korean shipping companies and 19 of their North Korean-flagged vessels.

China-North Korea trade falls to near four-year low in January



Additionally, the department designated a Taiwanese citizen, Tsang Yung Yuan, and two companies he owns or controls.

Tsang was said to have coordinated North Korean coal exports with a Russia-based North Korean broker, and attempted US$1 million oil deal with a Russian company sanctioned for dealing with the North.

Trump’s announcement comes as South Korea hosts the Winter Olympics, an occasion the two Koreas have used as an opportunity to ease tensions and restart talks.

Although South Korea is a close US ally, animosity between Washington and Pyongyang is still running high.

China 'highly concerned' over possible breach of UN sanctions on North Korea

Friday’s action comes two weeks after Vice-President Mike Pence, who attended the Olympics opening, promised the “toughest and most aggressive” economic sanctions against North Korea.

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and adviser, arrived in South Korea on Friday to attend the closing ceremony this weekend.

At a dinner with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, she reaffirmed “our commitment to our maximum pressure campaign to ensure that the Korean Peninsula is denuclearised.”

This article features additional information from The Guardian.