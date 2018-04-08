North Korea is hoping to hold the planned summit between its leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump in Pyongyang, CNN reported, citing several US administration officials.

“The North Koreans are pushing to have the meeting in their capital, Pyongyang,” but it is “unclear whether the White House would be willing to hold talks there,” CNN said.

Ulan Bator, the Mongolian capital, has been also floated as a possible location of the summit, it said.

According to CNN, US and North Korean intelligence officials “have spoken several times and have even met in a third country” to discuss the venue of the first-ever summit between the United States and North Korea.

The talks are to lay the groundwork for a meeting between Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo and his North Korean counterpart ahead of the Trump-Kim talks.

While Trump is “looking forward to the summit,” the schedule could be late May or even early June, CNN said.

Trump and Kim were expected to meet by the end of May following talks between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim in late April.