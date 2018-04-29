US President Donald Trump said a meeting with North Korea could happen over the next three to four weeks after earlier saying the venue for his face-to-face with leader Kim Jong-un had been narrowed down to two countries.

“I think we will have a meeting over the next three or four weeks,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Washington, Michigan Saturday.

“It’s going be a very important meeting, the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.”

Trump’s comments came one day after South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in and his North Korean counterpart signed an agreement to pursue a nuclear-free peninsula and an official end to the Korean war.

The US president added he was cautiously optimistic over the outcome of his possible meeting between him and Kim.

“And again, whatever happens, happens. Look, I may go in. It may not work out. I leave,” Trump said at the rally, adding he would avoid the mistakes of the Obama administration which arrived at a denuclearisation deal with Iran.

“We’re going to have hopefully a very successful negotiation over the next three or four weeks. And we’ll be doing the world a big favour. We’ll be doing the world a big favour.”

Trump said Friday two sites were under consideration for his possible meeting with Kim.

CBS News reported they were Mongolia and Singapore, according two administration sources.

However, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Saturday that Singapore had not been approached “formally” to be the venue for the planned summit.

“We have also read the same reports as you in the newspapers about the possible places,” Lee told a news conference at the end of the summit in Singapore of leaders from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Last year, Pyongyang carried out its sixth nuclear test, by far its most powerful to date, and launched missiles capable of reaching the US mainland.

Its actions sent tensions soaring as Kim and Trump traded personal insults and threats of war.

Trump has demanded the North give up its weapons, and Washington is pressing for it to do so in a complete, verifiable and irreversible way.

Pyongyang is demanding as yet unspecified security guarantees to discuss its arsenal.

Reuters, Kyodo, Agence France-Presse