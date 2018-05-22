A commemorative coin featuring US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un has been commissioned by the White House Communications Agency ahead of their planned summit next month.

Some on social media seemed to think the coin did not depict Kim in a particularly flattering light.

In a statement, deputy spokesman Raj Shah insisted that “the White House did not have any input into the design and manufacture of the coin.”

The coin depicts Trump and Kim, described as North Korea’s “Supreme Leader,” in profile facing each other in front of a background of US and North Korean flags.

At the top of the front, the words “Peace Talks” are emblazoned, with the date “2018” beneath.

The back of the coin features a picture of the White House, Air Force One and the presidential seal.

Trump is expected to hold a landmark summit with the North Korean leader in Singapore on June 12, but Pyongyang has recently threatened to pull out over US demands for “unilateral nuclear abandonment.”

The White House Communications Agency regularly issues commemorative or challenge coins to present to foreign guests, diplomats and members of the military.

A number of the coins are available for sale through the White House Gift Office.

Foreign media arrive in North Korea in sign shutdown of Punggye-ri nuclear test site will go ahead

“Since 2003, White House Communications Agency (WHCA) members have ordered a limited number of commercially designed and manufactured souvenir travel coins for purchase,” Shah explained.

“These coins are designed, manufactured and made by an American coin manufacturer. These souvenir coins are only ordered after a trip has been publicly announced.”

There's now a White House Military Office coin for the upcoming Trump Kim Jong Un summit. The North Korean dictator is referred to as "Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un." pic.twitter.com/tFAmE813Y1 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 21, 2018

Some on social media noted it referred to him as North Korea’s “Supreme Leader” and were critical of that description.

The posture of both leaders also shows Trump leaning forward as Kim leans back accentuating his chins.

I wonder if Kim Jong Un will like the extra few chins they added to the Military Office coin. pic.twitter.com/LzIKiSRwSI — Levi Gibian (@LeviGibian) May 21, 2018

The release of the coin comes ahead of a visit to Washington Tuesday but South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Moon’s White House visit was originally arranged as a meeting to fine-tune a joint strategy for dealing with Kim but has instead become more of a crisis session after Pyongyang last week threatened to pull out of the planned summit in Singapore.

kim jong-un gets the double chin treatment pic.twitter.com/5OSdidZPIq — Tasneem N (@TasneemN) May 21, 2018

Moon’s government led efforts to resume dialogue with North Korea and gave enthusiastic accounts of its encounters with Kim, spurring Trump to accept an offer of a first-ever meeting between US and North Korean presidents.

But the White House was caught off guard when, in a dramatic change of tone, North Korea threw into doubt the summit.

Well, there's counting chickens before they've hatched...







And then there's Trump issuing official coins for the US - North Korea meeting THAT MIGHT NOT EVEN HAPPEN where Kim Jong-Un is inscribed as SUPREME LEADER KIM JONG-UN.



pic.twitter.com/6FAsdzJLkY — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) May 21, 2018

Trump has insisted he remains committed to the summit, but Vice-President Mike Pence warned on Monday that the president was still willing to walk away from the meeting, telling Fox News that North Korea should not attempt to seek concessions for promises it did not intend to keep.

Trump has warned in the past that the summit might not take place or that he could walk out if it looked like a deal was not possible.

Agence France-Presse, Reuters, Business Insider