US President Donald Trump abruptly cancelled a planned meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un on Thursday, citing the leader’s “open hostility” towards the US.

“We were informed that the meeting was requested by North Korea, but that to us is totally irrelevant. I was very much looking forward to being there with you,” Trump said in a letter published by the White House.

“Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel is is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting.

“You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they never have to be used.”

The meeting between Trump and Kim was scheduled for June 12 in Singapore. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that the meeting would happen as planned.

Trump announced the change of plan just hours after North Korea said on Thursday that it had completely dismantled its Punggye-ri nuclear test ground, a move meant to “ensure the transparency of discontinuance of nuclear tests”.

Punggye-ri has been the staging ground for all six of the North’s nuclear tests, including its latest and most powerful one in September last year, which Pyongyang said was an H-bomb.

The cancellation of the historic meeting undoes months of planning that started after North Korea sent a government delegation that included Kim’s younger sister Kim Yo-jong to the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Pompeo followed up by visiting Pyongyang twice to lay the groundwork for a meeting with Trump.

Doubts about the meeting began to emerge in recent days as both Washington and Pyongyang traded verbal barbs. Earlier on Thurday, the North called US Vice-President Mike Pence a “political dummy” and said it was just as ready to meet in a nuclear confrontation as at the negotiating table.

Pyongyang was responding to Pence’s claim that North Korea could end up like Libya without a deal. The Vice-President made the remarks - which echoed Trump’s own comments, and followed similar statements from hawkish national security adviser John Bolton - in an interview with Fox News.

Libya’s long-term dictator, Muammar Gaddafi, agreed to end his chemical and nuclear weapons programmes in 2003 but was overthrown and killed in a Western-backed uprising following the Arab Spring in 2011.