South Korea Pesident Moon Jae-in said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was committed to a summit with US President Donald Trump and complete denuclearisation.

“He also expressed his intention to put an end to the history of war and confrontation through the success of the North-US summit and to cooperate for peace and prosperity,” Moon told reporters, adding both he and Kim agreed to meet or talk in person “if necessary”.

Moon on Sunday announced the outcome of Saturday’s surprise talks with Kim at the truce village of Panmunjom, which were held in an effort to ensure the landmark meeting between Trump and the North Korean leader goes ahead.

That two-hour meeting was the latest remarkable diplomatic chapter in a roller coaster of developments on the Korean peninsula.

Trump rattled the region on Thursday by cancelling his meeting with Kim which had been due to take place in Singapore on June 12, citing “open hostility” from Pyongyang.

But within 24 hours he reversed course saying it could still go ahead after productive talks were held with North Korean officials.

“I just want to mention we’re doing very well in terms of the summit with North Korea. Looks like it’s going along very well,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

His remarks came almost simultaneously with the announcement by Moon about his meeting with the North Korean leader.

“We’re looking at June 12 in Singapore. That hasn’t changed,” he said.

“We can be successful in the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, that could be a great thing for North Korea, it would be a great thing for South Korea, it would be great for Japan, it would be great for the world, it would be great for the United States, it would be great for China.”

Meanwhile, a White House team will travel to Singapore as earlier planned to continue preparations for the on-again, off-again Trump-Kim meeting.

During his two hour meeting with Kim, Moon said he urged both Washington and Pyongyang “to remove misunderstandings through direct communication and to have sufficient dialogue in advance through working-level negotiations on the agendas to be agreed upon at the summit”.

“Chairman Kim agreed on that,” he added.

Moon said the Pyongyang regime reaffirmed its commitment to give up its nuclear weapons but had its own security concerns if it took that step.

“Kim stressed again that he had a firm determination towards complete denuclearisation,” the South Korean president added.

“The thing he was uncertain about was not denuclearisation but concerns on whether he could trust that the US would end its hostile policy and guarantee the security of his regime when the North denuclearises itself.”

On Saturday pictures showed Moon and Kim shaking hands and embracing on the North Korean side of the demilitarised zone separating the two nations.

The North’s state-run KCNA news agency said the two leaders agreed to “meet frequently in the future to make dialogue brisk and pool wisdom and efforts, expressing their stand to make joint efforts for the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula”.

Specifically, Moon and Kim will hold “high-level talks” on Friday, the agency added.

Kim also “expressed his fixed will on the historic DPRK-US summit talks,” KCNA added, using the official abbreviation for North Korea.

Unlike last month’s summit, which was held in front of live TV cameras, Saturday’s meeting took place in utmost secrecy, with reporters only being told later that the face-to-face had taken place.

Footage released by the Blue House on Twitter, accompanied by a dramatic orchestral score, showed Moon arriving in a convoy of cars and first shaking hands with Kim’s sister Kim Yo-jong, who has played a major public role in recent talks with the South, including leading a delegation across the border during February’s Winter Olympics.

Saturday’s talks were only the fourth time serving leaders of the two Koreas, who remain technically at war, have ever met.

Associated Press, Agence France-Presse, Kyodo