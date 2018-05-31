Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a visit to Pyongyang on Thursday, Russian news agencies reported citing a delegation source.

Lavrov’s visit comes ahead of a planned summit between US President Donald Trump and Kim, who has also made recent diplomatic overtures to Seoul and Beijing.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Kim’s right-hand man Kim Yong-chol in New York late Wednesday.

Lavrov, who according to Tass was paying a visit to North Korea for the first time since 2009, was met by Vice Foreign Minister Sin Hong-chol at the airport.

He spoke to his US counterpart Pompeo by telephone for the first time on Wednesday ahead of the Secretary of State’s dinner meeting with Kim Yong-chol.

Washington is pressing North Korea to quickly give up all its nuclear weapons in a verifiable way in return for lifting sanctions and economic relief.

But analysts say North Korea will be unwilling to cede its nuclear deterrent unless it is given security guarantees that the US will not try to topple the regime.

