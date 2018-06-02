The presence of US troops in South Korea is not up for negotiation at the upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said on Saturday.

Hours after Trump confirmed the meeting was back on, Mattis said the troops issue was “separate and distinct from negotiations” and should not be brought to the table at the talks in Singapore on June 12.

“I would like to say to our Singapore hosts that we’re grateful,” Mattis said at the International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-La Dialogue, which is being held in the city state this weekend.

“Our objective remains the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula,” he told the annual regional security forum.

Mattis’ counterparts from South Korea, Japan and Canada all endorsed the reiterated goal of complete denuclearisation.

Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan also expressed “cautious optimism” about the Trump-Kim summit given North Korea’s record of breaking previous denuclearisation agreements and secretly continuing its nuclear and missile programmes multiple times.

But South Korean Defence Minister Song Young-moo said it would be different this time.

“Just because we have been tricked by North Korea before does not guarantee that we will be tricked in the future,” Song said. “If we start to think like this, then we can never negotiate with them and we can never look to achieve peace with them.”

Song said Kim had been “taking decisive actions” and was looking to join the international community, develop North Korea’s economy and “change the course of history”.

“But if we are to continue to suspect his motives, then any kind of development to achieve that will be hindered by those suspicions,” he said.

Song also said the issue of US troops on the peninsula should not be raised at the Trump-Kim summit.

North Korea has previously demanded the withdrawal of US military from the Korean peninsula, a request many analysts believe would be supported by China. A South Korean presidential adviser has also said that if peace is restored there will be little justification for the American troops to stay on.

Trump on Friday announced that his meeting with Kim, which the US president had called off last week, would go head as planned.

“It’s a process, we’re not, go in and sign something on June 12 and we never were. We are going to start a process,” Trump said after meeting North Korean special envoy Kim Yong-chol at the White House.

“I don’t even want to use the term maximum pressure any more,” he said.

But at the security summit, Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said international pressure would continue and the United Nations sanctions would not be lifted unless Pyongyang complied.

“In light of how North Korea has behaved in the past, I believe it is important not to reward North Korea solely for agreeing to have a dialogue,” Onodera said.

