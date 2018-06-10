It is all systems go in Singapore as the country readies itself for the arrival of United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ahead of their highly anticipated summit in the Lion City.

The two leaders are expected to touch down on Sunday, giving them a full day to prepare for Tuesday’s summit.

There was no arrival time set for Kim, but the flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed an Air China aircraft had left Pyongyang just past 8.30am local time.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said the Boeing 747 was “known to be a private jet used by the Chinese government to carry its high-level officials, including President Xi Jinping”.

The Singaporean foreign ministry said Kim will meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong later on Sunday.

The White House meanwhile said Trump, who is flying directly from the G7 Summit in Quebec, Canada, was expected to arrive in Singapore at 8.35pm.

The US leader will hold bilateral talks with Lee on Monday.

Both sides and the host city have kept a tight lid on the details of Tuesday’s meeting, which will be held at the luxurious Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa, off Singapore’s southern tip.

A Bloomberg report early on Sunday said Trump intends to briefly meet Kim “one-on-one” – called a “four-eyes meeting” in regional parlance – at the start of the summit, which is set to get under way at 9am.

The two leaders will later be joined by their closest aides – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton for Trump, and for Kim, his sister Kim Yo-jong, the report said.

Bloomberg quoted a US official as saying a joint declaration could be issued if the meeting went well, and that it was unlikely for it to go beyond Tuesday.

There had been some speculation that the meeting could stretch to Wednesday because Singapore’s enhanced security measures – restrictions on airspace and additional “stop and search” powers for the police – end only on Thursday.

Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Saturday said “as of now it is all systems go”.

Speaking after whirlwind trips to Pyongyang and Washington, he said he visited both capitals “to make sure everything was spick and span, and in place, and that there would be no last minute spoilers or difficulties”.

Heightened security measures kicked in at midnight on Sunday in the areas around Capella Hotel, the St Regis Hotel where Kim is staying, and Shangri-La Hotel where Trump is staying.

The St Regis Hotel and Shangri-La Hotel are within walking distance of each other and are in the Lion City’s leafy diplomatic district near the Orchard Road shopping belt.

Access to roads around the hotels was restricted, with police checkpoints set up for vehicles entering and exiting the respective areas around them.

Along with thousands of uniformed police officers, Singapore is deploying a large force from its Police Gurkha Contingent to secure the three hotels involved in the summit.

While there will be an increased police presence on Sentosa, the island resort will not be completely shut off during the period of the summit, authorities have said.

The tiny island welcomes about 20 million visitors a year and is home to long stretches of sheltered beaches and the popular Universal Studios Singapore theme park.

About 60 British colonial-era cannons on the island – once a fort used to protect the port – have been decorated with flowers and olives as a gesture of peace ahead of Tuesday’s summit.