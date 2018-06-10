US President Donald Trump has landed in Singapore for his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Trump’s Air Force One landed in the Paya Lebar airbase in Singapore’s eastern region just past 8.20pm, flying directly from Quebec, Canada, where the US leader attended the G7 summit.

The official White House schedule said Trump would directly head to the downtown Shangri-La hotel, where he will be staying. The five-star hotel is about a 10-minute walk from the St Regis hotel where Kim and his delegation are staying.

The Shangri-La hotel was teeming with US Secret Service personnel and local police officers earlier on Sunday. All people and vehicles entering the hotel were screened, and the perimeter was guarded by officers from Singapore’s Gurkha contingent.

Trump was expected to meet Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong tomorrow, before Tuesday’s summit with Kim.

On board the flight to Singapore, Trump took to Twitter to express hopes that the talks will “achieve a truly wonderful result for North Korea and the World”.

“It will certainly be an exciting day and I know that Kim Jong-un will work very hard to do something that has rarely been done before,” Trump wrote.

Trump’s meeting with Kim at the resort island of Sentosa will be the first ever meeting between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader. Leaders of the two countries have not even spoken on the phone since the end of the 1950-1953 Korean war.

A Bloomberg report early on Sunday said Trump intends to briefly meet Kim “one-on-one” – called a “four-eyes meeting” in regional parlance – at the start of the summit, which is set to get underway at 9am.

The two leaders will later be joined by their closest aides – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton for Trump, and for Kim, his sister Kim Yo-jong, the report said.

Bloomberg quoted a US official as saying a joint declaration could be issued if the meeting went well, and that it was unlikely for it to go beyond Tuesday.

There had been some speculation that the meeting could stretch to Wednesday because Singapore’s enhanced security measures – restrictions on airspace and additional “stop and search” powers for the police – end only on Thursday.