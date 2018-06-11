US President Donald Trump issued a volley of tweets on Monday venting anger on some of Washington’s closest Nato allies over the United State’s trade deficit, following a divisive G7 meeting in Canada.

Trump was travelling from North America to Asia when he withdrew from a Group of Seven economic statement and insulted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “dishonest” and “weak”.

In a series of tweets from Singapore Monday, Trump kept up the tirade while contending that “Fair Trade is now to be called Fool Trade if it is not Reciprocal”.

“According to a Canada release, they make almost 100 Billion Dollars in Trade with US (guess they were bragging and got caught!). Minimum is 17B. Tax Dairy from us at 270%. Then Justin acts hurt when called out!”

Fair Trade is now to be called Fool Trade if it is not Reciprocal. According to a Canada release, they make almost 100 Billion Dollars in Trade with U.S. (guess they were bragging and got caught!). Minimum is 17B. Tax Dairy from us at 270%. Then Justin acts hurt when called out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

Why should I, as President of the United States, allow countries to continue to make Massive Trade Surpluses, as they have for decades, while our Farmers, Workers & Taxpayers have such a big and unfair price to pay? Not fair to the PEOPLE of America! $800 Billion Trade Deficit... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

....And add to that the fact that the U.S. pays close to the entire cost of NATO-protecting many of these same countries that rip us off on Trade (they pay only a fraction of the cost-and laugh!). The European Union had a $151 Billion Surplus-should pay much more for Military! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

....Germany pays 1% (slowly) of GDP towards NATO, while we pay 4% of a MUCH larger GDP. Does anybody believe that makes sense? We protect Europe (which is good) at great financial loss, and then get unfairly clobbered on Trade. Change is coming! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

Great to be in Singapore, excitement in the air! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

Trump was reacting to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said Saturday that Canada would retaliate for Trump’s proposed new tariffs. Trump aides accused Trudeau of betrayal of Trump for his statement on retaliation.

“Why should I, as President of the United States, allow countries to continue to make Massive Trade Surpluses, as they have for decades, while our Farmers, Workers & Taxpayers have such a big and unfair price to pay?” Trump said in a second tweet.

“Not fair to the PEOPLE of America! $800 Billion Trade Deficit …”

And he brought in Merkel’s government: “ … Germany pays 1% (slowly) of GDP towards Nato, while we pay 4% of a MUCH larger GDP. Does anybody believe that makes sense? We protect Europe (which is good) at great financial loss, and then get unfairly clobbered on Trade. Change is coming!”

Trump finished his tweet tirade with: “Great to be in Singapore, excitement in the air!”

Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un converged on this island city state Sunday ahead of one of the most unusual and highly anticipated summits in recent world history, a sit-down Tuesday morning meant to settle a stand-off over Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal.

Trump travelled to Singapore from Canada, where he met other world leaders.

Earlier, the White House escalated the unprecedented criticism against Trudeau, branding him a back-stabber unworthy of Trump’s time.

“There’s a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door,” Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro said in an interview nationally broadcast Sunday in the United States.

Trudeau’s foreign minister responded by condemning “ad hominem attacks”, and Germany and France criticised Trump’s comments.

The outburst against Trudeau, and by association the other G7 members, is only the latest incident in which Trump has clashed with America’s closest allies, even as he has had warm words for autocrats like Kim and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Reuters, Associated Press