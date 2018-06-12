US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has spoken with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts after President Donald Trump’s summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Pompeo tweeted soon after the summit ended Tuesday that he had telephoned South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono.

The State Department released a photograph of Pompeo on the phone.

Just spoke with FM Kono & FM Kang to provide a brief readout of today’s meeting btw @POTUS & Chairman Kim at #singaporesummit pic.twitter.com/YRHgvf0V94 — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) June 12, 2018

Pompeo said on Twitter he provided the diplomats with “a brief readout of today’s meeting” between Trump and Kim.

The two leaders concluded their summit by signing a document in which Trump pledged “security guarantees” to the North and Kim reiterated his commitment to “complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.”

The State Department declined to release any additional information about the calls.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed hope earlier Tuesday that the unprecedented US-North Korean summit would lead to a successful resolution of the North Korean nuclear and missile issues as well as the return of Japanese citizens abducted decades ago by Pyongyang.

“North Korea has rich (natural) resources and a diligent workforce. It will have a bright future if it treads the right path,” Abe said in a press conference after a meeting with Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad.

Abe was likely to hold phone talks with Trump later Tuesday to be briefed on the outcome of the summit focused on Pyongyang’s denuclearisation.

Trump spoke to Moon and Abe to discuss developments ahead of the summit.

“I too, got little sleep last night,” Moon told his cabinet in Seoul as the summit began in Singapore.

“I truly hope it will be a successful summit that will open a new age for the two Koreas and the United States and bring us complete denuclearisation and peace.”

Reuters, Associated Press, Kyodo