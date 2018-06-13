US Republican and Democratic leaders are not quite celebrating President Donald Trump’s historic meeting Tuesday with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, saying the initial agreement they struck won’t mean much unless the North completely denuclearises.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called the meeting a “major first step,” in US-North Korea relations, but not a decisive one if North Korea does not follow through.

“The next steps in negotiations will test whether we can get to a verifiable deal,” McConnell said on the Senate floor. He added, “We and our allies must be prepared to restore the policy of maximum pressure.”

That was echoed by House Speaker Paul Ryan, who said, “There is only one acceptable final outcome: complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearisation.”

One Republican, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, took a harsher stance.

“While I know @potus is trying to butter him up to get a good deal, #KJU is NOT a talented guy,” Rubio tweeted. “He inherited the family business from his dad & grandfather. He is a total weirdo who would not be elected assistant dog catcher in any democracy.”

Others were just puzzled by the vagueness of the leaders’ initial agreement.

“It is difficult to determine what of concrete nature has occurred,” said Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, a Republican from Tennessee.

Democrats were openly sceptical, saying Trump had already given up some American leverage by committing to halting US military exercises with treaty ally South Korea.

“President Trump has granted a brutal and repressive dictatorship the international legitimacy it has long craved,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said.

He pointed out that the Trump-Kim agreement does not define what denuclearisation would mean. If nothing else happens, Schumer said the meeting amounts to “purely a reality show summit”.

The first US responses to the dramatic meeting came as Trump and Kim headed home from Singapore. But even as he toasted the historic meeting, Trump faced questions about what he actually won and whether he gave away too much.

Not included in the agreement, for example, was Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s language that the ultimate goal was the “complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula”.

Especially for Republicans, Trump’s meeting with Kim seemed complicated given the history of North Korea’s intransience and distressing human rights record.

Trump has seemed largely unconcerned about celebrating an authoritarian leader suspected of ordering the public assassination of his half-brother with a nerve agent and killing US college student Otto Warmbier.

Warmbier, said Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman, is “a constant reminder to me about the evil nature of this regime”.

“I remain sceptical but hopeful that this new dialogue can translate into meaningful progress,” Portman said in a statement.

“I strongly believe that the president’s maximum pressure campaign must remain in place until North Korea truly changes course and ends its dangerous nuclear weapons program.”