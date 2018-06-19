North Korean leader Kim Jong-un plans to visit China as early as Tuesday to brief President Xi Jinping on his Singapore summit with US President Donald Trump and discuss a future negotiating strategy, Japanese publication Nikkei Asian Review reported.

Citing unidentified sources familiar with the matter, the report said Kim is expected to fly into Beijing. Security preparations are already under way, it said.

It would mark Kim’s third meeting with Xi after a secret first trip to Beijing in late March and a second one in China’s northeastern coast city Dalian in early May.

Sue Mi Terry, a Korea expert at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, told the South China Morning Post that Kim has been fully engaged in diplomacy now so that frequent visits to China and meetings with Xi, rather than phone calls, make sense.

Kim will brief Xi about his meeting with Trump and get China involved more deeply in his diplomacy, Terry said after the Nikkei Asian Review report was published.

Kim’s emerging visit comes a week after his meeting with US President Donald Trump – his first with a sitting US president – and follows US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visits to Seoul and Beijing last week.

Trump tweeted on Sunday that his historic meeting with Kim was “being praised and celebrated all over Asia”.

Trump reiterated that he believed the denuclearisation deal “does save potentially millions & millions of lives!”

In Beijing last week, Pompeo said during a joint press conference with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that he was to talk about “the importance of China being a constructive participant in the next steps” after the Trump-Kim summit.

“There remains hard work” and “difficult days” in denuclearisation negotiations with North Korea, Pompeo predicted.

Wang said China would like the US and North Korea to see the summit as “a new starting point” from which they can “maintain a momentum of dialogue and consultation, accommodate each other’s legitimate concerns, and work with other parties to advance the process of denuclearisation and the political settlement of the peninsula issue”.

“China will continue to play a positive role in this process,” Wang told the press conference.

But Chris Johnson, a former China analyst at the CIA, said China has concerns about the implications of the Trump-Kim summit.

A US-North Korea direct dialogue could weaken China’s influence over Pyongyang, Johnson told a Centre for Strategic and International Studies event on Monday.

China may also worry that North Korea could join a US coalition against China, Johnson said.

US Senator Cory Gardner, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations East Asia subcommittee, criticised the joint statement set in Singapore as a result of the Trump-Kim meeting.

It is “weaker than the denuclearisation commitments that Kim family already made in the past then repeatedly violated”, Gardner said at a CSIS event on Monday. “Let’s not be fooled again.”

“Pyongyang needs to completely dismantle every single nut and bolt of its illicit weapons programme,” Gardner said. “Sanctions must go hand in hand with robust military posture with allies to pressure North Korea,” the senator said.