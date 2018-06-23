The US has indefinitely suspended select military exercises on the Korean Peninsula in an effort to support denuclearisation negotiations with North Korea, the Pentagon announced on Friday.

Dana White, chief spokeswoman at the Pentagon said: “This includes suspending Freedom Guardian along with two Korean Marine Exchange Programme training exercises scheduled to occur in the next three months.”

The decision follows US President Donald Trump’s abrupt pledge to cancel joint military drills with South Korea after his historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore.

The Pentagon’s announcement came after Mattis’ meeting on Friday with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joe Dunford, and Trump’s National Security Adviser John Bolton to discuss the Singapore summit.

The statement said “additional decisions will depend upon [North Korea] continuing to have productive negotiations in good faith”, referring to upcoming talks led by Pompeo.

It did not elaborate on what “additional decisions” would be.

However, Trump declared on Friday that North Korea still poses an “extraordinary threat” to the United States, reversing his previous claim on Twitter that he believed “there is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea”.

Just landed - a long trip, but everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office. There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea. Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience. North Korea has great potential for the future! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

In an executive order, the president extended for one year the so-called national emergency with respect to the nuclear-armed nation, re-authorising economic restrictions against it.

It states that “the existence and risk of proliferation of weapons-usable fissile material” and the actions and policies of the North Korean government “continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States”.

Trump also claimed at a cabinet meeting on Thursday that denuclearisation had already begun, although Mattis told reporters a day earlier that he wasn’t aware that North Korea had taken any steps yet toward denuclearisation, and that detailed negotiations have not started yet.

Additional reporting by Associated Press