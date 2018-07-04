The foreign ministers of Japan, the United States and South Korea will meet in Tokyo on Sunday to coordinate their approach to North Korea, Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

Japan’s Foreign Minister Taro Kono will also meet one-on-one with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.

The United States and its key allies Japan and South Korea have been seeking closer cooperation to achieve North Korea’s denuclearisation.

Pompeo will travel to North Korea for talks with its leader Kim Jong-un before visiting Tokyo on Saturday and Sunday, the US government said earlier.

It will be the first trilateral meeting since June 14 when Pompeo briefed Kono and Kang in Seoul on the outcome of the US-North Korean summit on June 12.