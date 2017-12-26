Is North Korea preparing to launch a new satellite ... or a missile?
North Korea claimed it successfully launched a satellite in December 2012
Related topics
North Korea plans to launch a satellite soon, and the South Korean military and intelligence authorities are closely monitoring the situation, a South Korean daily reported Tuesday.
“North Korea has recently manufactured a satellite and named it Kwangmyongsong-5,” the JoongAng Ilbo quoted an unidentified South Korean official as saying.
“North Korea’s plan is to launch a satellite installed with camera and communication equipment,” the official said.
A spokesman for South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters that no unusual signs related to the possible launch of a North Korea satellite have been seen.
But Roh Jae-cheon said South Korea remained fully prepared to cope with any type of provocative action by North Korea, including the launch of a long-range missile under the guise of a satellite launch.
North Korea is known to have made some strides in its space programme since Kim Jong-un came to power in 2011.
In December 2012, it claimed it successfully launched a satellite.
Most Popular
Viewed
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
Shared
Commented
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
Comments: