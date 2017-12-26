North Korea plans to launch a satellite soon, and the South Korean military and intelligence authorities are closely monitoring the situation, a South Korean daily reported Tuesday.

“North Korea has recently manufactured a satellite and named it Kwangmyongsong-5,” the JoongAng Ilbo quoted an unidentified South Korean official as saying.

“North Korea’s plan is to launch a satellite installed with camera and communication equipment,” the official said.

A spokesman for South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters that no unusual signs related to the possible launch of a North Korea satellite have been seen.

But Roh Jae-cheon said South Korea remained fully prepared to cope with any type of provocative action by North Korea, including the launch of a long-range missile under the guise of a satellite launch.

North Korea is known to have made some strides in its space programme since Kim Jong-un came to power in 2011.

In December 2012, it claimed it successfully launched a satellite.