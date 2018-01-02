American blogger Logan Paul has apologised after getting slammed for a video he shared on YouTube that appeared to show a body of a man hanging in a Japanese forest known as a suicide spot.

He posted an apology on his Twitter site Tuesday, saying, “Where do I begin. Let’s start with this. I’m sorry.”

Although the video has been taken down, segments were still online.

Critics, who have also gone online, say what was offensive was Paul’s giggling and joking about the body.

Dear Logan Paul You do not try to raise awareness of Suicide and Suicide Prevention by filming a man who hung himself. You do not stand next to a suicide victim and make jokes. You do not show millions of children a dead body on YouTube. This is horrible and not okay. — Chris Ryan (@ChrisxRyan) January 2, 2018

Logan Paul films himself screeching like a baboon in Japan's 'suicide forest', then finds a dead body of a hung man, films it, and starts being 'profound' complete with dramatic music. States: "this marks a moment in YouTube history" like he's proud. Great start to YouTube 2018. — Alizee (@AlizeeYeezy) January 1, 2018

Logan Paul's apology letter amounts to:

- I didn't do it for success I'm successful already

- I laughed at that dead body and zoomed in to raise awareness

- I make too many videos to think about what I upload He's not sorry about his insensitivity. He's sorry he got called out. — SD :) (@dolansfcb) January 2, 2018

The video showed Paul, who has millions of Twitter followers and YouTube subscribers, going on a trek with friends in Aokigahara forest, near Mount Fuji.

He seemed aware that the site was sometimes chosen for suicides, but was surprised to come across what appeared to be a hanging victim.

“His hands are purple, he did this this morning,” Paul said as the camera filmed a closeup shot of the body.

The dead man’s face had been blurred out with editing..

“We came here with the intention to focus on the ‘haunting’ aspect of the forest,” Paul added.

“This just became very real.”