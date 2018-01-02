NewsAsiaEast Asia
PUBLISHED : Tuesday, 02 January, 2018, 6:08pm
UPDATED : Tuesday, 02 January, 2018, 6:36pm

Associated Press
Associated Press

American blogger Logan Paul has apologised after getting slammed for a video he shared on YouTube that appeared to show a body of a man hanging in a Japanese forest known as a suicide spot.

He posted an apology on his Twitter site Tuesday, saying, “Where do I begin. Let’s start with this. I’m sorry.”

Although the video has been taken down, segments were still online.

Critics, who have also gone online, say what was offensive was Paul’s giggling and joking about the body.

The video showed Paul, who has millions of Twitter followers and YouTube subscribers, going on a trek with friends in Aokigahara forest, near Mount Fuji.

He seemed aware that the site was sometimes chosen for suicides, but was surprised to come across what appeared to be a hanging victim.

“His hands are purple, he did this this morning,” Paul said as the camera filmed a closeup shot of the body.

The dead man’s face had been blurred out with editing..

“We came here with the intention to focus on the ‘haunting’ aspect of the forest,” Paul added.

“This just became very real.”

 

