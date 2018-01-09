North Korea said it would send a high-level delegation to the Winter Olympics in South Korea next month while expressing a desire to resolve issues on the divided peninsula through dialogue and negotiations, in an apparent breakthrough at rare peace talks.

Kim Jong-un’s regime plans to send officials, athletes, a cheering squad, art performers, observers, martial artists and reporters to the Games, South Korea Vice-Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung said in a briefing on Tuesday after the two sides broke for lunch. They plan to continue discussions in the afternoon.

South Korean delegates proposed that both nations march together at the Olympics in the ski town of Pyeongchang, according to a pool report.

The two sides held talks at Panmunjeom, a village in the Joint Security Area along their heavily fortified border. The pair also agreed to restore a military hotline, an official said, less than a week after a civilian cross-border phone link was reopened.

The North said during the rivals’ first formal talks in more than two years that a link in the western part of the border had been put back into action, the South’s vice unification minister Chun Hae-Sung told reporters in Seoul.

“Accordingly, our side decided to start using the military telephone line, starting 8am tomorrow.”

South Korea’s other proposals included reunions of families divided by the Korean war during the upcoming Lunar New Year, resumption of military dialogue, stopping actions that create tensions on the peninsula, and restarting talks on denuclearisation.

North Korea didn’t react when South Korea mentioned denuclearisation, Chun said. It didn’t clarify its position on issues apart from the Olympics but agreed to more discussion, he said.

When asked if North Korea demanded anything to defuse tensions, Chun said: “It has its own position, which is different from ours.”

With the temperature below zero for the first meeting between officials from both Koreas in more than two years, Pyongyang’s chief negotiator tried to break the ice with a joke.

“It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that inter-Korean relations have been frozen more than the natural weather,” Ri Son-gwon said in his opening remarks.

When Seoul hosted the 1988 Summer Olympics, North Korea boycotted the event, and even tried to disrupt it.

On Tuesday, officials from both sides were wearing Western-style suits, with the North Koreans donning red badges with pictures of former leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il. The South Korean delegation, sporting the national flag and Pyeongchang Olympics on their badges, appeared to have more files in their bags than their counterparts.

The mineral water for the meeting was “Pyeongchang Water” – named after the South Korean town where the Olympics will be held next month – with red ginseng tea also available to perk up negotiators should the talks drag on. Catering was by Lotte Group, one of South Korea’s biggest conglomerates.

North Korea’s top negotiator urged his South Korean counterpart to consider allowing a live broadcast of the talks that started Tuesday.

“There are high expectations, so we wish to open this meeting to the public so that it can be broadcast live to all Koreans,” said Ri, chairman of North Korea’s Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland, in his opening remarks.

South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon responded by saying the talks should be held behind closed doors but could be opened to the media later if needed.

“The expectations game will be important: the South will want to make concrete progress on the logistical issues, and preserve momentum for inter-Korean dialogue going forward,” said Mason Richey, an associate professor at the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul. “The North will want to make progress on Olympics participation, but will also probe for opportunities to drive the thin end of the wedge into” US-South Korea relations, he said.

The talks follow North Korean leader Kim’s call for dialogue in a New Year’s Day address in which he claimed the ability to strike anywhere in the US with a nuclear weapon. American and Japanese officials have sought reassurances from South Korea that the discussions wouldn’t undermine United Nations sanctions aimed at pressuring Kim to abandon his nuclear programme.

Both South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim are able to listen in on the discussions, and intervene if needed, according to a South Korean government official, who asked not to be identified.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday called the talks “a big start,” saying they were evidence that sanctions targeting North Korea were working. At Moon’s request, Trump delayed annual joint US-South Korean military exercises until after the Paralympic Games end March 18.

The two nations will conduct the military drills from April 1 until the end of May, Dong-A Ilbo newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing South Korean government officials it didn’t identify.

Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse