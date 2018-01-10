NewsAsiaEast Asia
Female police officer in South Korea stages protest over sexual harassment

Protester claims a senior officer harassed her colleague but police had tried to cover it up

By Jung Min-ho

A female police officer staged a one-woman protest Tuesday to urge her fellow officers to look into a senior police officer who she claims a sexual offender.

In front of the Gimhae Seobu Police Station in South Gyeongsang Province, the police officer, whose identity is being withheld, staged a protest, claiming that the senior officer sexually harassed her female colleague.

She said she decided to protest in public because police tried to cover up the case when she quietly reported it to her boss.

Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency has now ordered an investigation of the senior officer in question.

“I think police are still trying to cover it up,” the female officer said. “I hope my protest will be a catalyst for change.”

Read the original article at The Korea Times

 

