By Kang Aa-young and Jung Min-ho

Seoul residents will be able to track ambulances in real time with a new automatic system that is expected to be adopted later this year.

The Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disasters Headquarters (SMFDH) said Wednesday the service will send location information and the rescue official’s number to the smartphone of the person reporting the incident so he or she can take prompt emergency measures.

It also will send a text message showing the closest automated defibrillators so the person reporting can respond to urgent situations during the critical moments before emergency officials arrive.

The SMFDH is conducting a technical review before introducing the service late this year.

The project also includes fitting ambulances will a system that will alert drivers to available hospitals.

Amid growing concerns about earthquakes, the SMFDH will set up four additional training centers so people can learn how to respond to them.

“Our goal is to secure golden time that can save the lives of people in danger,” SMFDH Director Chung Moon-ho said. “This will be the focus of training rescue officials and adopting new technologies.”

