A volcanic tremor forced police and firefighters to suspend search operations on Wednesday at a ski resort near a volcano in eastern Japan that erupted the day before, officials said.

The sudden eruption of Mount Kusatsu-Shirane in Gunma Prefecture on Tuesday morning rained volcanic rocks onto people at the Kusatsu Kokusai ski resort, injuring 11 skiers and killing a 49-year-old Self-Defence Force soldier who was training there.

While the number of volcanic earthquakes has dropped significantly since the eruption at 9.59am on Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency warned that the 2,171 metre mountain could erupt again and spew large volcanic rocks.

Kenji Nogami, a professor of geochemistry at Tokyo Institute of Technology who is conducting a field survey, said the latest eruption was a “typical phreatic eruption”, in which groundwater heated by lava turns into vapour and explodes.

The land ministry sent experts to survey the eruption by helicopter, while local police and firefighters were searching by land to make sure there were no other victims left behind, before the operation was halted on Wednesday morning.

The experts said the risk of landslides occurring at the volcano is believed to be low at the moment.

Volcanic mudslides often accompanies an eruption at a snowy mountain. When massive amounts of melted snow mixes with soil, it can turn into a huge mudslides that can travel at speeds of over 60km/h and damage a wide area, requiring quick evacuations by people downhill.

Yasuo Ishizaki, a volcanic geology professor at the University of Toyama, said although the likelihood of volcanic mudslide occurring at the mountain appears to be low, “if a large-scale eruption accompanying excretion of lava occurs, it would increase the risk”.

The number of volcanic earthquakes surpassed 400 in the first five hours of the eruption but none were observed from midnight to 9am on Wednesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.