Suicide-glorifying web cartoons and TV shows face crackdown in South Korea

South Korea aims to halve its annual suicide rate in the next five years

PUBLISHED : Wednesday, 24 January, 2018, 5:03pm
UPDATED : Wednesday, 24 January, 2018, 5:03pm

By Oh Young-jin

Organising a suicide pact will be a crime in South Korea, while guidelines will discourage the producers of web cartoons or TV dramas from encouraging or glorifying suicide.

Military officers will now undergo a personality test twice a year instead of once now, and all soldiers will be required to have a suicide prevention education.

In addition, one million public servants will be trained to form a network aimed at suicide prevention.

South Korea’s cabinet endorsed these and other measures.

Their aim is to lower suicide rates by half in the next five years.

South Korea has double the average suicide rate of Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) member countries.

If the plan works, Korea’s suicide rate would fall from 25.6 people per 100,000 to 17 per 100,000 by 2022.

http://www.koreatimes.co.kr/www/news/nation/2018/01/251_242929.html

 

