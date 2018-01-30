By Ko Dong-hwan

South Korean gold medal gymnast Son Yeon-jae was no exception to the nation’s merciless cyber bullies, with the so-called “keyboard warriors” inundating the star’s Instagram page until it crashed.

Netizens flocked to Son’s social network site after she posted a “Like” for an Instagram post by Russian figure skater Adelina Sotnikova. The post shows Sotnikova biting her gold medal at the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014.

Sotnikova’s gold medal was controversial in Seoul, with the judges’ decision raising the eyebrows of many, who had expected South Korea’s Kim Yuna to win.

Kim retired after the Sochi Olympics, which disappointed her fans, who had expected her to take on the Russian again. To them, Son “liking” the Russian’s social network post was apparently upsetting.

Son, 23, said on a TV programme in last December that she had suffered from cyber bullies and that she feared that all Koreans disliked her. This had prompted her to avoid contact with Koreans, she said.

