By Park Si-soo

Police in South Korea have made public photos and private details of a prime suspect in the guesthouse murder on Jeju Island.

The suspect, Han Jung-min, 34, is believed to be hiding on the mainland after choking a female guest at his Gujwa-eup guesthouse to death last week and abandoning her body nearby.

Han is 175-80 centimetres tall, with an athletic body. Police confirmed he was accused of raping a drunken woman in July and was supposed to stand the second round of trial on the charge on Monday.

He boarded a flight for Gimpo Airport at 8:35 p.m. Saturday, just hours after police questioned him. CCTV footage showed him travelling to Anyang, Gyeonggi Province. He was last spotted at a convenience store there, according to police.

Police have put 5 million won (US$4,640) bounty on him.

Read the original article at The Korea Times