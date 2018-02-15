South Korean police put US$4,600 bounty on Jeju guesthouse murder suspect
The suspect was also accused of raping a drunk woman in July
Related topics
By Park Si-soo
Police in South Korea have made public photos and private details of a prime suspect in the guesthouse murder on Jeju Island.
The suspect, Han Jung-min, 34, is believed to be hiding on the mainland after choking a female guest at his Gujwa-eup guesthouse to death last week and abandoning her body nearby.
Han is 175-80 centimetres tall, with an athletic body. Police confirmed he was accused of raping a drunken woman in July and was supposed to stand the second round of trial on the charge on Monday.
He boarded a flight for Gimpo Airport at 8:35 p.m. Saturday, just hours after police questioned him. CCTV footage showed him travelling to Anyang, Gyeonggi Province. He was last spotted at a convenience store there, according to police.
Police have put 5 million won (US$4,640) bounty on him.
Most Popular
Viewed
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
Shared
Commented
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
Comments: