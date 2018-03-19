South Korean prosecutors on Monday sought an arrest warrant for former president Lee Myung-bak over alleged bribery while in office, Yonhap news agency said.

If the warrant is issued, Lee, who was questioned by prosecutors last week, will become the country’s fourth former president to be arrested on criminal charges.

Lee, who was in office from 2008 to 2013, is suspected of taking about 11 billion won (US$10.3 million) in bribes from the state intelligence agency, businesses and others.

In a wide-ranging investigation undertaken by the prosecutors, he is also suspected of using his presidential power to favour auto parts maker DAS, which he effectively owns. He has denied wrongdoing on nearly all of the roughly 20 illegal acts he is accused of.

Last week, Lee admitted receiving US$100,000 from the state spy agency while still in office after he faced a marathon interrogation by prosecutors over corruption allegations.

Lee’s immediate successor, Park Geun Hye, was removed from office last year after being impeached and is currently standing trial on charges of bribery, abuse of power and coercion. Prosecutors are seeking a 30-year prison term for her.

More to follow …

Kyodo, Agence France-Presse