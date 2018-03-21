By Jung Min-ho and Kang Aa-young

The South Korean government will carry out a month-long inspection of employers of migrant workers.

As part of an effort to better protect female workers from sex crimes amid the #MeToo movement, the country’s Ministry of Employment and Labour said Monday it will check more than 500 workplaces across the country between March 20 and April 27.

“The main targets of our inspection this time are the workplaces where the ratio of female workers is high,” the ministry said in a statement.

About 70 per cent of the targeted workplaces are in the agriculture and fishing industries, the ministry said.

Interpreters will assist the inspectors in communicating with workers who are not fluent in Korean.

If any signs of abuse are found, the ministry said it will immediately report the case to police and take necessary measures against the employers.

“I hope this inspection will improve overall working conditions for all migrant workers,” said Kim Dae-hwan, a ministry PR manager.

Read the original article at The Korea Times