A Japanese man who has admitted using Twitter to lure nine people to his apartment then killing and dismembering them is to be served with another warrant in the case.

No charges have yet been brought against Takahiro Shiraishi, 27. Police are considering putting him under examination to see if he is criminally liable, the sources said.

The new warrant, the 10th against Shiraishi relates to his most recent admitted killing, that of Natsumi Kubo, a 17-year-old from Saitama Prefecture near Tokyo.

But the exact nature of the warrant is unclear at this time.

Shiraishi is believed to have approached people who had expressed suicidal thoughts on the internet before luring them to his flat in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture. He allegedly used the Twitter handle “hangingpro” and purported to be an expert in suicide methods.

He is suspected of murdering Kubo, a high school senior, and dismembering her body at his flat sometime after late September 2017, the sources said.

Kubo went missing on the morning of September 30, 2017. Global positioning data from her mobile phone was cut near Shiraishi’s flat, they said.

Shiraishi had previously been served with arrest warrants in the murders of seven women and a man who lived in Tokyo and its vicinity. The other warrant was applied when he was initially arrested on October 31 last year, on suspicion of illegally disposing of human remains.