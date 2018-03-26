By Jung Min-ho and Jung Da-min

A 21-year-old man was found guilty of trying to dodge his mandatory military service by putting on nearly 30 kilograms within six months.

The Cheongju District Court handed down a suspended prison term to the man, who gained 29 kilograms deliberately in 2016 to evade his military duty.

The 180-centimeter man, whose identity is being withheld, was only 87 kilograms when he graduated from high school in February but became 113.6 kilograms by the time he received a second physical examination in July.

His body mass index (BMI) was 36.1, which was below the requirement to serve the military. So he was assigned to a public service position, a less physically demanding alternative.

But police later found he gained weight on purpose to evade his military duty.

Under the law, a person who flees, causes self-injury or cheats to avoid military service could face a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Read the original article at The Korea Times