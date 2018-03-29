By Haymun Win

Think of Hooters and the two things that immediately come to mind are: the signature Hooters girls and world-renowned hot wings.

But Hooters in Tokyo is taking it up a notch by bringing one more thing to the table: co-working spaces for rent.

According to Soranews24, Hooters teamed up with Spacee, a Japanese space rental app, to make the most of the available space during off-peak hours from 1pm to 7pm.

The Ginza outlet began workspace rentals on March 23, for a small fee of 50 yen (US$0.47) for every 30 minute block. The fee is free-of-charge for students, granted they are accompanied by a legal guardian above the age of 18.

Spacee said in a statement that it believes working in an unconventional space encourages “new discoveries” and “innovative ideas”, reported Travel + Leisure magazine.

Creative work can be draining, and a drink or two can do wonders for your energy levels.

While there is no minimum spending imposed on the workspaces, Hooters has thoughtfully slashed prices on selected drinks on the menu exclusively for tired Spacee users.

Workspaces come with a desk and Internet access (bring your own laptop) and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations are not required, though users will have to register on the Spacee app at no charge.

Read the original article at Business Insider