K-pop girl band Red Velvet has a new superfan – North Korean leader Kim-jong-un, who apparently adjusted his schedule to watch them perform on Sunday in Pyongyang and singled them out for praise.

Kim attended a landmark concert by a host of South Korean stars in Pyongyang as part of a diplomatic thaw between the north and south.

But it was the stars of Red Velvet, who sang their hits “Bad Boy” and “Red Flavour”, who caught his eye.

“There had been interest in whether I would come and see Red Velvet. I had initially planned to attend a performance the day after tomorrow but I came here today after adjusting my schedule,” Kim was quoted as saying in a pool report. “I thank you for this kind of gift to Pyongyang citizens.”

The North Korean leader’s face was slightly flushed in a group photograph with the performers distributed by North Korean state media, while in another, he was seen directly addressing members of Red Velvet, who command more than 4.6 million followers on Instagram.

Kim shook hands and took photos with the stars backstage, saying inter-Korean cultural events should be held more often and suggesting another event in the South Korean capital this autumn, pool reports said.

Kim and wife Ri Sol-ju, a former singer herself, were seen clapping their hands during the two-hour event – also attended by Kim’s powerful sister, Kim Yo-jong, and ceremonial head of state Kim Yong-nam.

“Please tell (South Korean) President Moon Jae-in how great an event like this is … I am grateful for a gift like this (concert) to the people of Pyongyang,” Kim told the visitors.

Kim also showed “great interest in the songs and lyrics (of South Korean singers) during the concert,” Do Jong-hwan, Seoul’s culture chief and the head of the delegation, told reporters.

“We should hold culture and art performances frequently,” Kim told South Korean performers.

Red Velvet are known for their signature K-pop mix of upbeat electronic music, stylish fashion and high-voltage choreography.

“The North’s audience applauded to our performance much louder than we expected and even sang along to our songs … it was a big relief,” band member Yeri told reporters.

“I told myself, ‘let’s do our best even if there’s no response (from the audience) … but they showed so much reaction,” added a member called Wendy.

Another member, Seulgi, appeared red-eyed as she bid farewell to the audience at the end of the concert, apparently overcome with emotion.

Despite the North’s isolation and strict curbs on unauthorised foreign culture, enforced with prison terms, K-pop and South Korean TV shows have become increasingly popular there thanks to flash drives smuggled across the border with China.