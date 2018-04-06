NewsAsiaEast Asia
Turkish TV fined for report mistaking South Korean president for a murder suspect and Ivanka Trump for his wife

A Turkish broadcaster used a picture of President Moon Jae-in to represent a suspect in the murder of a Filipina maid

PUBLISHED : Friday, 06 April, 2018, 12:32pm
UPDATED : Friday, 06 April, 2018, 12:40pm

Korea Times
Korea Times

By Jung Min-ho

A Turkish broadcaster has been fined for using Korean President Moon Jae-in’s image falsely as a murder suspect in February.

According to the Korea Communications Commission, Wednesday, the Radio and Television Supreme Council, the Turkish media regulator, fined Show TV for using Moon’s photos in a February 25 news programme to represent a suspect who allegedly killed a Filipina maid in Kuwait.

The broadcaster also described U.S. President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka as his wife, showing a photo taken during her visit to Korea for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in February.

After the false report came to the fore South Korea, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs complained about the error to Show TV. It later dropped the report and issued an apology to Moon and the people of Korea during a prime-time news programme last month.

Read the original article at The Korea Times

 

