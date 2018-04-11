At least six people were unaccounted for Wednesday after a landslide hit their houses in southern Japan.

Three houses were buried in the landslide after a mountain slope collapsed around 3:50am in the town of Yabakei in Oita Prefecture, police said. The six people are aged in their 20s to 90s, according to the municipal government of Nakatsu.

Local rescuers said they were unable to access the site and the Oita Prefectural government called for help from the Self-Defence Forces. The collapsed slope was around 100 metres in width and 50 to 60 metres high, rescuers said.

The town is in the scenic Yabakei valley, which draws 800,000 tourists every year, according to the municipal government.

Agence France-Presse, Kyodo