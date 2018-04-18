South and North Korea are discussing plans to declare an official end to the military conflict that has technically existed between the two countries since 1950, the South Korean Munhwa Ilbo newspaper reported, citing an unidentified South Korean official.

At next week’s summit meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the two neighbours may release a joint statement saying they will seek to ease military tension and to end confrontation, according to the report.

A direct telephone line between Moon and Kim may be connected around Friday, Moon’s chief of staff, Im Jong-seok, said in a briefing on Tuesday, adding that it had not been decided when they will hold their first conversation.

No peace treaty has ever been signed to replace the 1953 armistice that ended the Korean war, and the US and North Korea have been at loggerheads since formal hostilities ended.

A successful meeting between Moon and Kim could pave the way for the summit planned between Kim and US President Donald Trump – the first between a sitting American president and a North Korean leader.

The peninsula remains bisected in a perpetual stalemate, with the US-backed South Korean military lined up against more than a million North Korean troops. While tensions have occasionally flared over the decades, the two sides have avoided another devastating conflict.

“Ending the state of conflict is the core of the whole thing. Peace is as complicated as denuclearisation,” said John Delury, an associate professor of Chinese studies at Yonsei University in Seoul. “There also has to be a process of actually delivering the peace.”

Some of the issues that would need to be tackled include the hundreds of thousands of troops along one of the most heavily fortified borders in the world; submarines and ships patrolling on both coasts; South Korea’s active military alliance with the US; the hosting of US forces; and North Korean artillery pointed at Seoul.

One way to resolve the conflict could involve returning the heavily fortified demilitarised zone between the two countries to its original state, Munhwa Ilbo said.