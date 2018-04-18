Air Busan flight attendant ridicules passengers’ hairstyles as broccoli

By Kang Aa-young

A flight attendant of Air Busan, a low-cost carrier in South Korea, apologised Tuesday for disrespectful comments and photos posted by one of its flight attendants on Instagram.

The flight attendant, on a Busan-Jeju flight on Saturday, took photos of the passengers from behind and posted them with comments such as “looking all the same” and “broccoli farm.”

It was an obvious reference to the hairstyle of the middle-aged married women or “ajumma” in the photo.

One of her colleagues commented, “The plane heading to China.”

After the post went viral, the attendant wrote, “I sincerely apologise to the people who may have felt hurt.”

The supervisor of the Air Busan flight promised no repeat of such inappropriate behaviour by its employees.

